466,247 Shares in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT) Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 466,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,000. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF makes up about 1.4% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 8.93% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMOT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 335,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 51,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $831,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 475.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS SMOT traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. 26,849 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91.

About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.