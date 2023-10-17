Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,822 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,360,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $355,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.05. 1,245,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,439. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.51. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.98 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2427 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

