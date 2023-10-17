Principle Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.5% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.06.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.86. 14,727,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,763,510. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $185.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

