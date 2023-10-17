Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 556 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 244.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 220,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,498,000 after buying an additional 107,750 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 167.6% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,558. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $182.29 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.25 and a 200 day moving average of $214.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

