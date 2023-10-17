Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 42,411 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832,304 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1,077.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,398,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,764,000 after buying an additional 2,194,389 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 804.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after buying an additional 844,375 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 677,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 535,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.92. 14,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,750. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $724.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.