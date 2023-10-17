Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 946 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 380.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 37,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IWR traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.96. 318,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,187. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.45 and a 1 year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

