JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Raised by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 401,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,659,417. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
