Inspire Investing LLC Takes $934,000 Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NICE by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $158.29 and a 52 week high of $231.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.52.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

