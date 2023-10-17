288 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $902.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $853.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $795.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.14 and a 1-year high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

