Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $19,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $197.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.92 and a 12-month high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.