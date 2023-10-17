Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $19,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 883.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,146. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 2.9 %

ON stock opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.43 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.96.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.