Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,451 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $23,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341,761 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,323,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,926,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after buying an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

