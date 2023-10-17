Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 50,085 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,085 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $22,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

GM opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

