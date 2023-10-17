Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $25,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 34.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.59. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Target Profile



Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

