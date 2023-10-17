Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,652,765 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 515,696 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $146,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

