Stratis (STRAX) Trading Up 38.6% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00003738 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $164.56 million and approximately $33.26 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.14 or 0.05521393 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00032142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 154,322,811 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.