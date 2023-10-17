Morgan Stanley Boosts Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target to $9.00

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RIG. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Transocean Stock Performance

RIG stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,190,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Transocean has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.94.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Transocean news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 8,124.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Transocean by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

