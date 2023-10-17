ERC20 Price Down 8.7% This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $8.38 million and $233.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014896 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,531.72 or 1.00013271 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012909 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002220 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00746621 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $50.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

