DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $16,736.03 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

