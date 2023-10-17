Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Citigroup

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s current price.

WGO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WGO

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Shares of WGO stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 68,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 134,200.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.