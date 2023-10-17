Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Lowered to $16.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. 2,711,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,068,811. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.