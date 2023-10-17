Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 6,642 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.7% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.57% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVRE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.89. 118,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,174. The company has a market cap of $309.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.06 and a 12 month high of $46.23.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

