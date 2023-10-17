Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,073 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.96. 658,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,430. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

