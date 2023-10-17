Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,346,000 after acquiring an additional 910,216 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,349 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $118,450,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.57. 48,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,237. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

