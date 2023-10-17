Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,146,000 after buying an additional 171,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,727,000 after buying an additional 45,494 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7 %

PNC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.91. 277,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.00 and a 200 day moving average of $123.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.