Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956,937 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,274,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,755,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,194,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,346,000 after purchasing an additional 987,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,644,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 40,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,099. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

