Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after purchasing an additional 938,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.10. 27,858,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,962,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $796.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.