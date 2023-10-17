Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,974,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,806,492. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $167.46 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.