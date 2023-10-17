Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CVX opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.