Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.95 and its 200-day moving average is $161.18. The stock has a market cap of $308.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

