Bray Capital Advisors Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its position in Chevron by 11.2% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Chevron stock opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $308.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

