Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 6,344 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $19,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $187.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.26 and a 200 day moving average of $149.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $190.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.73, a PEG ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

