Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Bought by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 3.8% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP remained flat at $26.31 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 138,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,518. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.