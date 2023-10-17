Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) is Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 1.95% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $22,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $377,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,688.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 37,456 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFSD traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $46.39. 49,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

