Cambiar Investors LLC Has $8.84 Million Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WTRG. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 321,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

