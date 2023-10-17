Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 5,664 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $97,675,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $80,728,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total value of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.08.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.50. The company had a trading volume of 81,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,332. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.47. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

