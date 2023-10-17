Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.44. 200,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

