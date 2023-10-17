Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.50. The stock had a trading volume of 81,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.47. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.22 and a twelve month high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total value of $318,530.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

