Cambiar Investors LLC Makes New Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $62,781.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $198.38. The company had a trading volume of 237,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,081. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.83 and a 1 year high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Stephens upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBHT

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.