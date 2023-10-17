Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $10,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $36,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 42.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,972.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $88.32. 276,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,465. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.64.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

