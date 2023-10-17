Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 6,947 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $72,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $112.24. 84,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $99.46 and a one year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

