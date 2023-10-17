Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 3,663 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 48.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 407.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after acquiring an additional 83,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,336 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.41. 67,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,002. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.86 and a 200 day moving average of $303.34.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.38.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

