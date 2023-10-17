Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 440,860 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,860 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $186,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $2,493,460. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.20. 864,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.98 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

