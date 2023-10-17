Parnassus Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,316,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,404 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.56% of Otis Worldwide worth $206,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.62. 177,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,698. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

