Parnassus Investments LLC Purchases 33,514 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,514 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 2.3% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,002,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.34. 134,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,252. The stock has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.31 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $380.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,514. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.14.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

