Parnassus Investments LLC Has $1.18 Billion Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,629 shares during the period. Ball accounts for approximately 2.7% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 6.47% of Ball worth $1,184,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 399,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,217. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ball Co. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.