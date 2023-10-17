WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 30,487 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,487 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,701,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,376,000 after acquiring an additional 65,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 903,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 621,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,837 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GDV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.31. 40,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

