Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 155,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 37,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,959. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.