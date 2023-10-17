Avaii Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $237.98. 16,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,782. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $225.27 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.85.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

