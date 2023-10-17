WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 13,179,463 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,743,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 102,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 359,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPYD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.23. 610,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,761. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

